G3 Global collaborates with Chinese firms to build Malaysia’s first AI park

BEIJING, April 26 — G3 Global Bhd has entered into a strategic collaboration with two Chinese companies to establish the first artificial intelligence (AI) park in Malaysia.

The collaboration between G3 Global Bhd and China’s SenseTime Group and China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) was agreed upon during Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s visit to SenseTime’s Beijing office today.

“The park will serve as the platform for the development of AI solutions in the areas of computer vision, speech recognition, natural language and humanoid/robotics.

“Ultimately, the park will be the regional epicentre for the development of technology and talent, data management, research and development and commercial ecosystem,” said SenseTime in a statement released after the Prime Minister’s visit here today.

The statement did not provide further details about the park.

In this collaboration, G3 Global, among others, will be involved in facilitating and coordinating the establishment of the AI park, while SenseTime will build the supercomputing and AI platforms for research and cloud services.

Meanwhile, CHEC will provide its expertise in infrastructure engineering and construction services.

SenseTime founder Prof Xiao’ou Tang said the company was looking forward to work together with the Malaysian government, academia and business sector to bring its technological expertise and experience to Malaysia.

G3 Global executive chairman Wan Khalik Wan Muhammad said with the establishment of the AI park, Malaysia would be a step closer in realising the vision to be ranked within the top 30 of the Global Innovation Index by 2025.

Earlier, the Prime Minister and his delegation, which included several cabinet ministers, toured SenseTime’s AI demonstration area where they received a first-hand experience of the latest AI technologies and its application in safe city solutions, autonomous-driving technology, remote sensing and other technologies.

Dr Mahathir is in Beijing for a five-day working visit to the 2nd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, which opens today.

He will return to Malaysia on Sunday. — Bernama