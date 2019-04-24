Ringgit unchanged as investors study inflation data

The ringgit was traded higher against other major currencies. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — The ringgit was unchanged against the US dollar at close today, as traders digest the inflation report released by the Statistics Department, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the ringgit stood at 4.1250/1300 versus the greenback from 4.1250/1300 recorded at Tuesday's close.

“The report should provide an unambiguous signal for Bank Negara policy and validate the likelihood of an interest rate cut at next months policy meeting,” the dealer said.

Earlier today, the department released its data for March 2019, which saw inflation rate, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), increase by 0.2 per cent in the month to 121.1 from 120.9 in March 2018.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded higher against other major currencies.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.0351/0392 from 3.0400/0446 on Tuesday and appreciated versus the British pound to 5.3365/3446 from 5.3666/3748.

The local currency strengthened vis-a-vis the yen at 3.6870/6921 from 3.6876/6924 and improved against the euro to 4.6254/6326 from 4.6431/6491 previously. — Bernama