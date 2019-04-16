Bursa Malaysis ends morning session higher

At 12.30pm, the index edged down 0.26 of-a-point to 1,631.07 against yesterday’s close of 1,631.33. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 ― The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) turned lower at lunch break today, amid weaker sentiment in the overall market.

At 12.30pm, the index edged down 0.26 of-a-point to 1,631.07 against yesterday’s close of 1,631.33.

It opened 0.25 of-a-point higher at 1,631.17 and fluctuated between 1,629.4 and 1,635.47 throughout the morning session.

Market breadth was negative as losers led gainers 397 to 251, while 383 counters were unchanged, 857 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.44 billion shares worth RM800.68 million.

Of the heavyweights, Public Bank and CIMB bagged two sen each to RM22.60 and RM8.94 respectively, Sime Darby Plantation was flat at RM5.10, Maybank declined three sen to RM9.22, TNB trimmed two sen to RM12.30 and IHH Healthcare eased one sen to RM5.57.

Among actives, Vortex Consolidated rose one sen to 19 sen, Priceworth International and Bumi Armada were flat at seven sen and 19.5 sen, Prestariang shed 4.5 sen to 48.5 sen and Iskandar Waterfront slid 1.5 sen to 93.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 4.03 points easier at 11,557.71, the FBMT 100 Index depreciated 3.32 points to 11,388.29 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 4.0 points to 11,764.6.

The FBM Ace Index expanded 10.63 points to 4,682.2, while the FBM 70 gave up 10.18 points to 14,465.42.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index decreased 15.36 points to 16,813.06, the Industrial Products and Services Index earned 0.02 of-a-point to 168.36 and the Plantation Index was 14.42 points lower at 7,257.17. ― Benama