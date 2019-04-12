Bank Rakyat to pay 13pc dividend on April 15

CYBERJAYA, April 12 — The Bank Rakyat dividend for the financial year ended December 31 2018 is 13 per cent and will be paid out on April 15 (Monday), Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Mohd Yusof announced today.

He said the dividend payment to the shareholders of the bank amounted to RM379 million.

“The dividend payment is still high although the trend of payment is low within the industry as a whole,” he said after launching the Social Industry Accreditation Guidelines, here today.

Mohd Redzuan said the dividend rate was commendable despite the economic environment and the challenges facing the country.

“Ten percent (dividend rate) is good already looking at the economic climate,” he said.

Mohd Redzuan said the dividend rate was announced after discussing the matter with the Finance Ministry and Bank Negara Malaysia.

He said Bank Rakyat would announce the group’s financial performance for the financial year December 31, 2018 soon.

Bank Rakyat, which is an Ismalic cooperative bank, is under the Entrepreneur Development Ministry. — Bernama