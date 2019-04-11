Manufacturing sales up 5.5pc to RM65.8b in February

Manufacturing sales in Malaysia were up 5.5 per cent in February 2019 to RM65.8 billion.. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Malaysia’s manufacturing sales grew 5.5 per cent in February 2019 to RM65.8 billion compared with last year’s RM62.3 billion, says the Department of Statistics.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said on a month-on-month growth, sales value fell 9.3 per cent (RM6.7 billion), while on seasonally adjusted terms, the sales value decreased 2.4 per cent.

“The increase was driven by the growth registered in transport equipment and other manufactured products (9.1 per cent), electrical and electronics products (5.7 per cent), and petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products (4.8 per cent),” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Uzir said the total number of employees engaged in the manufacturing sector in February 2019 was 1,087,120, an increase of 2.0 per cent or 21,271 compared with 1,065,849 last year.

“Salaries and wages paid amounted to RM4.03 billion, up 7.2 per cent or RM269.8 million in February 2019 compared with the same month last year.

“Simultaneously, the sales value per employee grew 3.4 per cent to RM60,487 compared with the same month in 2018, while the average salaries and wages per employee was RM3,706 in February 2019,” he added. — Bernama