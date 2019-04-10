Ghosn lawyers file second appeal against detention

This picture taken April 3, 2019 shows former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn and his wife Carole leave the office of his lawyer Junichiro Hironaka in Tokyo. — AFP pic

TOKYO, April 10 — Carlos Ghosn’s defence lawyers filed their second appeal against his latest detention today, Kyodo news reported, as the ousted chairman of Nissan Motor Co seeks a formal explanation for his re-arrest.

In a highly unusual move, Ghosn was re-arrested on Thursday on fresh allegations that he used company funds to enrich himself by US$5 million (RM20.5 million), after he had been released on bail for 30 days after paying US$9 million.

He already has been charged with under-reporting his Nissan salary for a decade and of temporarily transferring personal financial losses to Nissan’s books. — Reuters