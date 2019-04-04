Prasarana, Scomi sign agreement ending dispute over monorail service

File picture shows Transport Minster Anthony Loke launching ‘Xtra20 and Myrailtime’ at KL Sentral in Kuala Lumpur March 31, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

RAWANG, April 4 — Prasarana Malaysia Berhad and Scomi Transit Project Sdn Bhd (STP) today signed an agreement for the acquisition and refurbishment of monorail trains, thus ending their dispute over the KL Monorail service.

The signing which took place at Scomi Engineering, Technology and Innovation Centre here was witnessed by Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

“Any legal dispute between the two parties prior to this will be withdrawn, so there will be no more court action,” he told reporters after the event.

Loke said under the agreement, STP would repair five sets of four-car trains which had been grounded since Jan 2018 in addition to supplying seven new four-car trains.

He said the RM303 million deal came following a decision by the Cabinet in January to have the issue over the Kuala Lumpur monorail service settled.

According to Loke STP had to complete the repair of the five sets of trains within three to six months while the seven new trains must be delivered within 20 months.

He hoped with the settlement, quality of the KL monorail train services would be improved.

“We also expect to see an increase in daily ridership. In 2015 the daily ridership exceeded 71,000 as compared to the current 30,000 ridership,” he added.

According to Prasarana, in 2015 five sets of four-car trains and five sets of two-car trains were in operation. However today only five two-car trains are plying the routes. — Bernama