Bursa Malaysia higher at mid-morning

Bursa Malaysia was higher at mid-morning on continued buying in selected heavyweights. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Bursa Malaysia was higher at mid-morning on continued buying in selected heavyweights led by Public Bank, Hong Leong, IHH and Genting.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI rose 8.08 points to 1,640.91 from yesterday’s close of 1,632.83.

The index opened 5.44 points higher at 1,633.83.

On the scoreboard, market breadth was positive with advancers outnumbered decliners 351 to 225, with 343 counters unchanged, 937 untraded and 29 others suspended.

Turnover was at 1.03 billion shares worth RM519.34 million.

Public Bank, Hong Leong, IHH and Genting each gained 28 sen, 24 sen, 10 sen and seven sen to RM22.98, RM20.30, RM5.52 and RM3.24 respectively, contributing 5.25 points to the composite index.

As for other heavyweights, Maybank inched up one sen to RM9.26, PetChem fell two sen to RM9.08, while Tenaga and CIMB were flat each at RM12.58 and RM5.12 respectively.

Among actives, Priceworth and Sapura Energy were flat at six sen and 35.5 sen, respectively, VS Industry gained three sen to RM1.10 and TDM added 1.5 sen to 19 sen.

The FBM Emas Index increased 55.24 points to 11,566.28, the FBMT100 Index advanced 51.22 points to 11,409.20 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 40.42 points higher at 11,719.28.

The FBM Ace Index fell 41.01 points to 4,796.10 and the FBM70 perked 44.24 points to 14,298.99.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index jumped 107.75 points to 16,929.39, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.21 of a point to 168.82, while the Plantation Index was 23.85 points higher at 7,205.89. — Bernama