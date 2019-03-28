KL shares ease at mid-day

In tight-range trading, Bursa Malaysia is slightly easier at the end of the morning session. — Picture by Hari Angara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session lower amid a mixed regional performance.

At lunch break, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.03 points easier at 1,640.7 from yesterday’s close of 1,642.73 after opening 0.17 point easier at 1,642.9.

The index fluctuated between 1,638.69 and 1,645.21 throughout the morning session.

Market breadth was negative with decliners outnumbering gainers 402 to 207, while 358 counters were unchanged, 945 untraded and 86 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 950.36 billion shares worth RM616.91 million.

Regionally, Japan’s Nikkei index declined 1.36 per cent to 21,087.1, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng improved 0.03 per cent to 28,736.13.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank improved one sen to RM9.27, PChem rose nine sen to RM9.14 and CIMB increased three sen to RM5.10.

Tenaga declined eight sen to RM12.50 and PBBank eased six sen to RM23.34.

Among actives, Sapura Energy was half a sen lower at 32.5 sen and My EG Services declined one sen to RM1.38.

The FBM Emas Index fell 17.56 points to 11,513.9, the FBMT 100 trimmed 15.6 points to 11,369.94 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 38.32 points to 11,618.14.

The FBM Ace Index lost 23.83 points to 4,794.75 and the FBM 70 was 25.79 points lower at 14,096.41.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services index advanced 8.64 points to 16,947.36, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.2 point higher at 168.39. The Plantation Index dropped 47.26 points to 7,170.54. — Bernama