Bursa Malaysia easier at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia ended the mid-morning session lower, with profit-taking apparent in palm oil and mid-cap stocks.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI declined 1.2 points to 1,641.53 from yesterday’s close of 1,642.73.

The index opened 0.17 point higher at 1,642.9.

Market breadth was negative with decliners overcoming advancers 340 to 184, with 312 counters unchanged, 1,076 untraded and 86 others suspended.

Turnover was at 712.8 million shares worth RM406.03 million.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank rose one sen to RM9.27, PChem gained nine sen to RM9.14 and CIMB added five sen to RM5.12.

Tenaga declined 12 sen to RM12.46 and PBBank decreased two sen to RM23.38.

Among actives, Sapura Energy and My E.G. Services declined one sen each to 32 sen and RM1.38 while Bumi Armada was flat at 18.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index declined 12.29 points to 11,519.17, the FBMT100 Index decreased 10.64 points to 11,374.9 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 12.29 points lower at 11,519.17.

The FBM Ace Index trimmed 39.72 points to 4,778.86 and the FBM70 slid 22.84 points to 14,099.36.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gained 18.48 points to 16,957.2, the Industrial Products and Services Index rose 0.38 point to 168.57 while the Plantation Index was 38.44 points weaker at 7,179.36. — Bernama