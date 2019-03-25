Ringgit ends lower against US dollar

The ringgit ended lower against the US dollar today, tracking most Asian currencies. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — The ringgit ended lower against the US dollar today, tracking most Asian currencies, in the absence of positive catalysts, said a dealer.

At 6pm, the local currency was pegged at 4.0670/0700 against Friday’s close of 4.0600/0650.

A dealer said market sentiment was somewhat affected by concerns on the health of the global economy.

The ringgit was also traded lower against other major currencies.

It decreased against the Japanese yen to 3.6896/6933 from 3.6735/6784 on Friday and eased versus the euro to 4.6030/6081 from 4.5882/5959.

The ringgit also depreciated versus Singapore dollar to 3.0106/0139 from Friday’s 3.0047/0096 and went down against the the British pound to 5.3579/3634 from 5.3178/3260. — Bernama