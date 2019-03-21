MCE eyes RM51m revenue from component supply contract with Proton, Perodua

The contract from Proton is expected to commence in the first quarter of the financial year ending July 31, 2020 over a duration of between six years and nine years. — Picture via Proton

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — MCE Holdings Bhd (MCE) eyes RM51 million in total revenue from two different contracts to supply various electronics and mechatronic components and parts for Proton and Perodua’s new car models.

The contract from Proton is expected to commence in the first quarter of the financial year ending July 31, 2020 over a duration of between six years and nine years in respect of the relevant parts supplied.

The Proton Project is expected to generate total revenue of approximately RM35 million for MCE Group over the nine-year period, whilst the estimated total investment cost is RM3.8 million, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia here, today.

The second contract with Perodua is expected to commence in the second quarter of the financial year ending July 31, 2020 for a duration of four years and set to generate total revenue of approximately RM16 million. The estimated total investment cost is RM0.13 million.

Both contracts, which were secured through wholly-owned subsidiary, MultiCode Electronics Industries (M) Bhd, are expected to contribute positively to the earnings of MCE Group. — Bernama