Ministry targets RM350m durian export to China this year

Wang Tao, a durian eatery owner, looking on as a row of the exotic fruit line a countertop at his stall in Beijing January 18, 2019. — AFP pic

RAWANG, March 13 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry aims to export 223,716 tonnes of frozen durian in the form of cloves and paste valued at RM350 million to China this year.

Its minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub said the amount was achievable as 12 more companies had received approval to set up durian processing facilities apart from the existing 19, taking the total to 31 companies.

He said the success was a result of the ministry’s visit to and discussions with the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (GACC) in Beijing in February.

“I will cooperate with all parties to ensure that this potential can be enhanced, especially in exporting durians to China in larger quantities.

“With this development, I also hope they (the companies) will maintain the quality of durians to be exported so that the approval given will not be revoked,” he told a press conference after visiting JL Food Industries Sdn Bhd’s durian processing facility, here, today.

Also present were Agriculture director-general Datuk Jamal Harizan Yang Razali and JL Food Industries Sdn Bhd director Heng Siang Huang.

Meanwhile, Salahuddin said GACC officers would also visit Malaysia’s durian processing facilities in May to conduct evaluation and auditing before the durian products are exported to China.

He also said that the ministry would hold talks with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to create Durian Tourism to encourage more tourists from China to visit Malaysia, thus generating more income for durian planters. — Bernama