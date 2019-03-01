FBM KLCI ends lower

An investor monitors share market prices in Kuala Lumpur October 11, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) ended the week lower, weighed down by selected heavyweights led by TNB and CIMB.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,700.76, down 6.97 points or 0.41 per cent from 1,707.73 at Thursday’s close.

The benchmark index opened 7.28 points lower at 1,700.45 and moved between 1,696.71 and 1,701.04 throughout the day.

However, market breadth was slightly positive with 486 gainers to 460 losers, while 329 counters remained unchanged, 605 untraded and 29 others suspended.

Total volume was higher at 2.91 billion units valued at RM2.35 billion against yesterday’s 2.57 billion units valued at RM2.97 billion.

TNB dipped 34 sen to RM13.08 after reporting weak quarterly earnings for financial year ended Dec 31, 2018, while CIMB shaved off 17 sen to RM5.68.

Other heavyweights, Public Bank and Maxis gained two sen to RM25.02 and RM5.39, respectively, while Petronas Chemicals rose five sen to RM9.27, IHH Healthcare improved six sen to RM5.79 and Axiata advanced three sen to RM4.19.

Of actives, Sapura Energy edged up half-a-sen to 31.5 sen, V.S. Industry expanded 9.5 sen to RM1.09, Sino Hua-An increased 4.5 sen to 22.5 sen, Dayang Enterprise jumped 18 sen to RM1.18, Perdana Petroleum improved two sen to 29.5 sen and Bumi Armada fell 2.5 sen to 17.5 sen. — Bernama