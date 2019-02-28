Ringgit ends marginally lower against US dollar

A Malaysia Ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — The ringgit retreated from yesterday’s gain to trade marginally lower against the US dollar today, tracking the performances of most Asian currencies, dealers said.

At 6pm, the ringgit fell to 4.0650/0680 against the greenback compared with Wednesday’s close of 4.0640/0690.

A dealer said Asian currencies retreated from yesterday’s higher close as the greenback firmed after investors digested statements from the lead US trade negotiator with China and Federal Reserve officials.

The ringgit traded mixed against other major currencies.

It rose against the Japanese yen to 3.6688/6718 from 3.6798/6854 on Wednesday and appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0140/0167 from 3.0155/0197.

The local note fell versus the euro to 4.6304/6343 from 4.6301/6378 and depreciated versus the British pound to 5.4065/4108 from 5.3970/3053 yesterday. — Bernama