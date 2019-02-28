Bursa Malaysia ends lower

An investor monitors share market prices in Kuala Lumpur October 11, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Bursa Malaysia ended lower today in line with regional markets as sentiment turned cautious over the US-China trade deal.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,707.73 at close today, down 5.72 points or 0.33 per cent from 1,713.45 at Wednesday’s close.

The benchmark index opened 1.93 points higher at 1,715.38. It moved between 1,706.92 and 1,717.88 throughout the day.

Market breadth was negative with 702 losers to 241 gainers while 324 counters remained unchanged, 610 untraded and 52 others suspended.

Total volume was higher at 2.57 billion units valued at RM2.97 billion, against Wednesday’s 2.19 billion units valued at RM2.07 billion.

Regionally, Singapore’s Straits Times Index eased 0.97 per cent to 3,218.36, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.79 per cent to 21,385.16 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng’s Index declined 0.43 per cent to 28,633.18.

US chief trade negotiator Robert Lighthizer reportedly said that there remained much to do before reaching a new trade agreement with China, even though both sides signalled their talks are nearing the finish line.

Among Bursa Malaysia’s heavyweights, IHH Healthcare advanced seven sen to RM5.73, Maxis was flat at RM5.37, Maybank trimmed five sen to RM9.53, Public Bank and TNB went down six sen each to RM25 and RM13.42 respectively, while Petronas Chemicals erased seven sen to RM9.22.

Of actives, IFCA appreciated seven sen to 32.5 sen, Sapura Energy was flat at 31 sen, AirAsia dipped 27 sen to RM2.77, Bumi Armada shed one sen to 18 sen and KNM was 1.5 sen easier at nine sen.

The FBM Emas Index decreased 84 points to 11,826.7, the FBMT 100 Index fell 78.12 points to 11,697.74 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index depreciated 88.84 points to 11,732.11.

The FBM 70 erased 254.33 points to 13,944.41 and the FBM Ace Index depreciated 83.12 points to 4,607.1.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index fell 74.92 points to 17,793.61, and the Plantation Index gave up 40.72 points to 7,238.48 while the Industrial Products and Services Index lost 1.03 points to 168.06.

Main Market volume increased to 1.74 billion shares valued at RM2.79 billion, versus 1.41 billion shares valued at RM1.89 billion on Wednesday.

Warrant turnover rose to 504.83 million units worth RM105.61 million, against 484.68 million units worth RM108.07 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market increased to 332.66 million shares worth RM74.11 million, versus 287.90 million shares worth RM74.64 million on Wednesday.

Consumer products and services accounted for 305.05 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (245.88 million), construction (141.47 million), technology (117.11 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (75.18 million), property (106.44 million), plantations (45.83 million), REITs (91.31 million), closed/fund (37,900), energy (471.13 million), healthcare (71.20 million), telecommunications and media (60.07 million), transportation and logistics (60.08 million) and utilities (27.14 million). — Bernama