Nestle profit surges as Swiss food giant eyes selling Herta

The Nestle logo is pictured on a truck outside the company’s headquarters in Vevey October 17, 2013. — Reuters pic

ZURICH, Feb 14 — Swiss food giant Nestle said today that profits surged last year, boosted by income from the disposal of businesses, and it would consider selling its Herta charcuterie business.

Net profit leapt 41.6 per cent to 10.1 billion Swiss francs (RM40.6 billion) in 2018, Nestle said in a statement.

Sales grew by 2.1 per cent to 91.4 billion Swiss francs, helped by net acquisitions of 0.7 per cent but hit by changes in exchange rates in several emerging markets that reduced sales by 1.6 per cent.

The company also announced it will “explore strategic options” for its subsidiary Herta as “a further step in positioning the portfolio towards attractive high-growth categories”.

Nestle CEO Mark Schneider welcomed the results.

“We made significant progress with our portfolio transformation and sharpened our group’s strategic focus, strengthening key growth categories and geographies in the process,” he said in the statement.

On the back of the strong results, the company said it will boost its dividend by 10 centimes to 2.45 Swiss francs per share for 2018.

For the year ahead, Nestle said it expected continued sales growth and earnings to increase. — AFP