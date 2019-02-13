Bursa Malaysia weaker at mid-morning

At 11.01am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.1 points weaker at 1,685.31 from yesterday’s close of 1,687.41. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Bursa Malaysia was weaker at mid-morning today on subdued sentiment ahead of the new round of trade talks between US and China, dealers said.

At 11.01am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.1 points weaker at 1,685.31 from yesterday’s close of 1,687.41.

The index opened 0.32 of-a-point firmer at 1,687.73.

Gainers edged losers 336 to 265, while 324 counters were unchanged, 928 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Turnover was at 1.02 billion shares worth RM507.53 million.

A dealer said the local stock market failed to take cue from the overnight rally on Wall Street as investors paid close attention to the US-China trade talks scheduled to begin tomorrow in Beijing.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank lost six sen each to RM9.50 and RM24.90 respectively, and CIMB eased three sen to RM5.79.

TNB added to sen to RM13.12 and Petronas Chemicals gained four sen to RM8.45.

Of the most actives, Barakah climbed one sen to 14.5 sen, MyEG gained 2.5 sen to RM1.01, and E&O added four sen to 89 sen.

Tatt Giap and Bumi Armada were flat at 10 sen and 22.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 5.46 points weaker at 11,722.29 and the FBMT 100 Index declined 6.64 points to 11,589, while the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 12.159 points to 11,593.6.

The FBM Ace Index improved 4.58 points to 4,621.07 and the FBM 70 perked 23.92 points to 14,000.29.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index eased 11.189 points to 17,706.82 and the Plantation Index decreased 28.4 points to 7,302.69, while the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.9 of-a-point higher at 161.93. — Bernama

