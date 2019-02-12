BNM International reserves at US$102.1b as at Jan 31

The logo of Bank Negara Malaysia is seen at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur June 30, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves amounted to US$102.1 billion (RM416.2 billion) as at Jan 31, 2019, higher than the US$101.7 billion recorded as at Jan 15.

“The reserves position is sufficient to finance 7.4 months of retained imports and is 1.0 time the short-term external debt,” the central bank said in a statement today.

The main components of the international reserves, as at Jan 31, comprised foreign currency reserves at US$96.3 billion, International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$900 million), Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) (US$1.1 billion), gold (US$1.6 billion) and other reserve assets (US$2.2 billion).

BNM said assets included gold and foreign exchange and other reserves, including SDRs which amounted to RM422.32 billion, Malaysian government papers (RM3.39 billion), deposits with financial institutions (RM3.74 billion), loans and advances (RM6.88 billion), land and buildings (RM4.17 billion), and other assets (RM10.419 billion).

Capital and liabilities comprised paid-up capital (RM100 million), reserves (RM133.95 billion), currency in circulation (RM113.72 billion), deposits by financial institutions (RM157.27 billion), Federal government deposits (RM15.38 billion), other deposits (RM799.46 million), Bank Negara papers (RM20.57 billion), allocation of SDRs (RM7.74 billion), and other liabilities (RM1.39 billion). — Bernama