Sarawak Energy wins two sustainability awards among 30 competing nations

Sarawak Energy executive vice president for corporate services Aisah Eden receiving the awards from Minister of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Yeo Bee Yin (left) in Kuala Lumpur January 31,2019. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Energy.

KUCHING, Feb 1 — Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB), the owner of three mega dams, has been recognised for efforts in sustainable business practices as seen at the Sustainable Business Awards presentation for 2018 organised by Global Initiatives in Kuala Lumpur last night.

It won the Best Strategy and Sustainability Management and Best UN Sustainable Development Goals categories, beating entries from over 30 countries, and also received special recognition for Sustainability in the Community.

“These awards serve as recognition for SEB in our role as a renewable energy provider and as a leader in championing sustainability practices,” its group chief executive officer Datuk Sharbini Suhaili said in Kuching today.

“We are honoured to be recognised by this prestigious organisation for our efforts to build sustainability into our business. This will motivate us to strive even harder.”

Sharbini said the recognition came from teamwork from all SEB departments and the will to think and act globally.

The Sustainable Business Awards recognises businesses that excel in sustainable practices.

The awards also help build a global knowledge network of best practices, enabling businesses to benchmark and improve their performances.

SEB executive vice president for corporate services Aisah Eden received the three awards from Minister of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change and Environment Yeo Bee Yin at the Kuala Lumpur presentation last night.

The Global Initiatives awards are based on programmes conducted across 30 countries to advance partnerships in driving change for a better future.

SEB, a state-owned energy development and utility group, is owner and operator of the Bakun, Murum and Batang Ai hydroelectric power plants.

It is currently developing the Baleh hydroelectric plant.