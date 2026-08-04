KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — The Foreign Ministry is constantly monitoring and updating the whereabouts of 21,427 Malaysians in 14 conflict-affected countries in preparation for evacuation operations should the security situation worsen.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni said experience in handling previous conflicts had helped the government strengthen its preparedness.

“We have a comprehensive plan to deal with the situation,” he said in response to a supplementary question from Senator Musoddak Ahmad on the government’s and airline’s contingency plan in the event of a prolonged geopolitical conflict, as well as preparedness to assist Malaysian students, during a question-and-answer session at Dewan Negara today.

He said the plan was coordinated with relevant ministries and agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), travel agencies, umrah operators, Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) and airlines that can provide charter flights.

Lukanisman said Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) also had its own plan to evacuate its employees.

Responding to Musoddak’s original question on the plan to protect Malaysians in the Middle East, including Umrah pilgrims, Lukanisman said all Malaysian diplomatic missions have a contingency plan that is constantly updated, including mapping the location of Malaysians, communication mechanisms, resource coordination and evacuation strategies.

“This plan serves as an operational guide for officers to ensure that assistance and evacuation can be carried out in an orderly and effective manner. The plan will be activated according to current needs based on the level of risk, local security developments and the number of Malaysians affected,” he said.

Lukanisman said Malaysians who are abroad or planning to make social visits are encouraged to register their presence with the mission’s office via email, phone call or the e-Consular system and use the MyWorldAlert application to obtain information and emergency assistance.

He said since the conflict in West Asia broke out earlier this year, the Foreign Ministry had issued three travel advisories, while almost all airspace in the region had now reopened after the security situation gradually improved following the announcement of a ceasefire on April 8. — Bernama