KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — All 113 refugees temporarily housed at the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police Headquarters (IPK) were transferred in stages yesterday following a document re-identification process, Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said.

He said the refugees were bound for destinations in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, and Penang, as determined by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) based on the locations of their relatives and acquaintances.

“The process began with the re-identification of document holders. They were released in stages through the main gate of the Kuala Lumpur IPK, and most of the refugees used e-hailing services to reach their destinations,” he said in a statement today.

Fadil said 66 refugees were transferred to destinations in Kuala Lumpur, while 29 were transferred to Selangor and 18 to Penang.

He added that seven representatives from the Malaysian Relief Agency (MRA) were present at the Kuala Lumpur IPK to distribute lunch and conduct health screenings for the refugees.

The group had arrived in the capital early on Monday aboard three buses after being evicted from their settlement in Penang by local residents, before subsequently setting up temporary tents in front of the UNHCR office. — Bernama