IPOH, July 28 — Six siblings were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with trafficking 118.87 grams of heroin last week.

Muhammad Affandi Zulkafli, 41, Muhammad Khairul Azmil Zulkafli, 40, Shahrul Azwan Zulkafli, 38, Mohamad Shah Herman Zulkafli, 35, Muhamad Amirul Zulkafli, 29, and Mohamad Hafizi Zulkafli, 27, all unemployed, nodded after the charge was read out before Magistrate Norizan Riduan.

No plea was recorded as the offence falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

According to the charge, the six brothers allegedly trafficked 118.87 grams of heroin at an unnumbered hut beside a house along Laluan Usaha, Kampung Che Zainal Tambahan 1, Chemor, at about 9.20pm on July 21.

They were charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same Act, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment upon conviction. Offenders sentenced to life imprisonment are also liable to receive a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane.

Magistrate Norizan denied bail due to the seriousness of the offence and fixed October 22 for mention pending the chemistry report.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Zarris Sofea Zainudin, while all the accused were unrepresented.

Meanwhile, the magistrate also ordered the court to reconvene this afternoon at a ward in Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital to hear the same charge against their alleged associate, Mohd Ismail Borhan, 43, who is currently receiving treatment there for health-related issues. — Bernama