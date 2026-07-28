SEREMBAN, July 28 — The AI-powered Smart Port project in Port Dickson will be developed entirely on land owned by Tanco Holdings Berhad and its subsidiary, Midports Holdings Sdn Bhd, without the need to acquire any additional land, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said.

He dismissed allegations that the project would involve the acquisition of about 566 hectares (1,400 acres) of land, including village areas, forest reserves, customary land, industrial zones, agricultural land, and residential lots, describing the claims as baseless.

“We will not sacrifice a single village to implement this project. There will be no land acquisition, and no forest reserves will be affected. Furthermore, there is no customary land in Port Dickson. Customary land exists only in Kuala Pilah, Jelebu, Rembau, and Tampin.

“The development will take place entirely on land owned by Tanco Holdings Berhad, which has approximately 202 hectares (500 acres) designated for the port project,” he said in a video uploaded to Facebook.

Aminuddin said the project's first phase, with an investment value of RM3.4 billion, is expected to become a new catalyst for Port Dickson's economic development and has the potential to transform the area into a duty-free commercial hub.

He described the development as a “game changer” that would generate significant economic benefits for local communities, particularly those in Linggi and Pasir Panjang.

The Menteri Besar also assured residents that the state government would continue to safeguard the interests of the Malay community and protect land owned by local people.

“I will ensure that Malay-owned land remains secure and protected. We do not want the public to be misled or intimidated by false information,” he said.

Addressing concerns over the livelihoods of fishermen and communities that depend on the Linggi River, Aminuddin clarified that the project does not involve Kampung Tanjung Agas, Kampung Sungai Raya, or the Linggi River itself.

He reiterated the state government's commitment to protecting the welfare of fishermen and said the confusion likely arose from another port development, the Kuala Linggi International Port (KLIP), which is located on the Negeri Sembilan-Melaka border and falls under the administration of the Melaka government.

On July 14, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the Midport development would strengthen Malaysia's position as a regional digital and maritime hub while enhancing the country's capacity to meet growing global trade demands.

He said the AI-powered port project represents more than just new infrastructure, describing it as a strategic necessity for a maritime nation located along the Strait of Malacca-one of the world's busiest shipping lanes. — Bernama