KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm warning for several areas across the country, including parts of Perlis, Kedah, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan, Johor and Sarawak.

In a post on its official Facebook page today, MetMalaysia said thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds were expected in the affected areas until 6pm today.

The areas involved are Perlis; Kedah districts of Langkawi, Kubang Pasu and Kota Setar; Selangor districts of Gombak and Hulu Langat; Kuala Lumpur; Negeri Sembilan’s Jelebu; Johor districts of Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru; and Kuching, Sarawak.

MetMalaysia said the warning was issued when signs indicate that thunderstorms with rainfall intensity exceeding 20mm per hour are imminent or expected to occur for more than an hour.

It added that a thunderstorm warning is a short-term advisory valid for no more than six hours for each issuance.

The warning was issued at 4pm today.