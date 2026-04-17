JASIN, April 17 — Police have opened an investigation into a viral video believed to have been generated using artificial intelligence (AI) and uploaded on TikTok, which could potentially tarnish the image of the force.

District police chief Supt Lee Robert said the content showed two policemen escorting a woman, believed to be handcuffed behind her back, outside a building bearing the signage ‘Merlimau Police Station’.

The investigation was initiated following a report lodged by a police officer from the police station at 1.04 pm yesterday.

“Preliminary investigations found that the video is believed to have been generated using AI technology,” he told reporters when contacted here yesterday.

Lee said the report was lodged as the content could potentially tarnish the image of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) as well as the police station concerned.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 500 of the Penal Code. — Bernama