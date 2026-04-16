ISKANDAR PUTERI, April 16 — Malaysia remains on track to achieve its target of becoming an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Nation by 2030, despite global uncertainties arising from the West Asia conflict, says Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He said the target for the digital economy’s contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) stood at 25.5 per cent for 2025, while the goal of 30 per cent of GDP by 2030 remained unchanged.

“For now, we are still on track… we will make the necessary preparations should there be any impact that may affect the vision in the near term,” he said at a press conference after the launch of the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) Southern Region Digital Economy Office at Menara IIB here today.

Commenting on the impact of geopolitical uncertainties stemming from the West Asia conflict, he said all sectors were expected to be affected, but the government was making preparations to face any implications.

Gobind said discussions on the impact were conducted regularly through the National Economic Action Council (MTEN), chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, involving relevant ministries, industry players and experts.

“This is our platform to assess the potential impact and how we can prepare the country to be ready to face any challenges,” he said.

Last November, it was reported that Malaysia was accelerating efforts to emerge as an AI Nation by 2030 through the implementation of the National AI Action Plan, which emphasised the development of technology, talent, governance, infrastructure and sustainable investment.

Gobind had previously said that 2026 would be a crucial year in the Digital Ministry’s efforts to position Malaysia as an AI Nation.

Meanwhile, he said the establishment of the Southern Region Digital Economy Office in Iskandar Puteri aimed to facilitate industry dealings and strengthen collaboration between the government and industry players in the Southern Region, which was experiencing rapid digital economy growth.

He added that collaboration with industry players would also be prioritised to identify future technologies and assess the country’s readiness in terms of talent, expertise and experience.

According to Gobind, early preparations are necessary to ensure the country does not lag in adapting to new technological developments over the next five years. — Bernama