KUALA TERENGGANU, April 6 — A retired teacher lost RM165,900 after falling victim to a phone scam syndicate.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the 64-year-old woman received a call on November 23 last year from individuals posing as police officers and prosecutors.

The suspects falsely claimed that the victim, from Kuala Terengganu, was involved in money laundering and would face legal action.

“They then instructed her to take out a personal loan of RM130,000 to purportedly settle the case. The victim was also threatened that her children’s safety would be at risk if she failed to comply with their demands,” Azli said in a statement today.

He said that after the loan was approved, the victim made three payments totalling RM36,000 into three separate accounts, as instructed by the suspects.

However, she later discovered three unauthorised transfers amounting to RM129,900 from her account to three unknown accounts between December 30, 2025, and March 15 this year.

“The victim believes the suspects had fraudulently registered, activated and accessed online banking services under her name without her consent.

“She lodged a police report at 1.21 pm yesterday, and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code,” he said. — Bernama