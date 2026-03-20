KUANTAN, March 20 — The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, has advised those driving back to their hometowns for Hari Raya Aidilfitri to always be patient and exercise caution when on the road.

His Royal Highness, in a post on the Pahang Sultanate Facebook page yesterday, called on road users to always prioritise safety when driving, and to plan their journey properly to avoid stress and fatigue during long trips.

“I urge all road users to be patient, obey traffic regulations and ensure your vehicles are in good condition before starting your journey. Safety must be prioritised so that everyone can reach their destination safely,” Al-Sultan Abdullah said.

According to the post, His Royal Highness also had an aerial view of the traffic flow from the Klang Valley heading to the East Coast, which experienced congestion today as more people began returning to their hometowns to celebrate Aidilfitri with their loved ones.

At the same time, the Sultan of Pahang also prayed that everyone returning to their hometowns will have their affairs facilitated and will arrive safely to celebrate Aidilfitri with full of joy and blessings.

In another development, Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the state government has provided temporary Rest & Service (R&R) facilities along the Central Spine Road (LTU), especially ahead of the increase in traffic flow in conjunction with the festive season and public holidays.

He added that the proactive measure was taken to ensure road users can still enjoy comfortable and safe basic facilities throughout their journey.

“This initiative is a continuation of efforts implemented last year, with improvements in the provision of facilities, maintenance and cleanliness levels,” he said in a statement.

Wan Rosdy also advised road users to make the best use of the facilities provided by maintaining cleanliness, not littering and adhering to the rules when taking a break at the R&R.

Earlier, the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, announced that Muslims in Malaysia will celebrate Aidilfitri on Saturday (March 21). — Bernama