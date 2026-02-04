SEREMBAN, Feb 4 — The Negeri Sembilan Immigration Department (JIMNS) rescued an Indonesian domestic helper suspected of being a victim of exploitation during an operation at a residence in Taman Kemayan, Seremban 2, here yesterday.

JIMNS director Kennith Tan Ai Kiang said in the two-hour operation, which began at 1.00pm, his department found the 51-year-old foreign woman hiding inside a wardrobe in the master bedroom of the house.

“Further investigations found that the victim did not possess any valid travel documents or pass. The victim was also in a state of trauma due to physical and mental abuse.

“As such, the victim was rescued and taken to the Senawang Immigration Office for protection and to assist further investigations under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (Atipsom),” he said in a statement tonight.

He said following that, a local female employer was detained to assist investigations under Section 12 of Atipsom 2007, while two other individuals were issued summons notices as witnesses to give statements at the Seremban Immigration Enforcement Division office.

According to Tan, the rescue operation was carried out based on the National Guideline on Human Trafficking Indicators (NGHTI) 2.0 as a reference for the identification of trafficking victims.

He said JIMNS remained committed to combating all forms of exploitation and abuse, and members of the public were encouraged to channel related information to the authorities to ensure safety and justice could be upheld. — Bernama