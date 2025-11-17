ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 17 — The shortage of nurses in the government healthcare system in Johor may not be critical, but it has reached a worrying level, said state Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tiang Soon.

He added that Johor needs about 1,700 nurses for its existing healthcare facilities and new projects.

“The nursing category is at a worrying level for the full operation of the Pasir Gudang Hospital, as well as several other facilities that are and will be operating. All states face this same issue.

“It’s not like if we want nurses today, we can get them tomorrow. They have to undergo proper training and sit for the Nursing Board of Malaysia examinations, which is a long process,” he said when met after the fourth State Legislative Assembly sitting in Kota Iskandar today.

As such, he said a joint task force between the Johor government and the Ministry of Health (MOH) has been established to discuss various matters, including upgrading of facilities, preparations for the operation of new hospitals, state healthcare projects and the lack of human resources.

“Under this task force, we have provided detailed data to assist the ministry in determining the best method to increase the number of nurses sent to Johor,” he said, adding that 64 nurses have resigned for various reasons between January and August this year.

He also thanked nurses who continue to serve in the public healthcare system, while emphasising that the state government is constantly evaluating the best method to improve their welfare.

For the record, as of last month, the total number of positions in the state’s health sector was 29,731, with 4,648 vacancies, of which 2,547 positions were filled through the appointment of contract officers. — Bernama