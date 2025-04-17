JOHOR BARU, April 17 — Johor recorded RM27.4 billion in investments in the first quarter of this year, the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail said.

Tunku Ismail said the strong performance was largely driven by the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) and various state initiatives aimed at attracting greater investments into Johor.

“At the same time, as I stated upon being appointed as Regent, I am committed to improving the quality of education in the state.

“To that end, the Johor government has allocated RM55 million to enhance the education system.

“As for the flood mitigation project originally scheduled for completion in 2029, I have instructed that it be expedited and completed by 2027,” Tunku Ismail said in a statement on his official Facebook page yesterday.

The Regent added that infrastructure development continues to be a top priority, alongside efforts to improve education, raise living standards, and strengthen the economy — all crucial for ensuring Johor’s progress and global competitiveness.

“I would like to congratulate Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, the Johor state government, the private sector, and all parties involved for their efforts and implementation of initiatives that reflect our shared commitment to advancing Johor across all sectors,” Tunku Ismail said. — Bernama