KOTA KINABALU, Jan 1 — Tun Musa Aman took the oath of office as the 11th Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah during a ceremony at Istana Seri Kinabalu here today.

Musa, accompanied by his wife, Toh Puan Faridah Tussin, arrived at the ceremonial hall at 10.11 am before taking the oath at 10.22 am.

Musa then signed the instruments of office as Yang Dipertua Negeri, witnessed by the Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Sebli. Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor followed with a congratulatory speech and a pledge of allegiance.

The Sabah State Mufti, Datuk Bungsu Jaafar, recited prayers for the state's prosperity under Musa’s leadership. The Governor left the venue at 10.43 am.

Also present were Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam and Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, Sabah State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Kadzim M Yahya and State Secretary Datuk Seri Safar Untong.

On Dec 17, Musa received his letter of appointment as Yang Dipertua Negeri from His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur. His term begins on Jan 1, 2025 and will run until Dec 31, 2028.

Musa succeeds Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, who concluded his tenure on Dec 31 after serving four terms since Jan 1, 2011. — Bernama