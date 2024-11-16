KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Police have secured an order to remand a trailer driver involved in a fatal crash on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) for two days.

According to The Star, Kluang deputy district police chief Supt Nik Mohd Azmi Husin said the Batu Pahat magistrates court issued the order today.

He also said two people injured in the crash — Fung Kok Ching, 25, and his wife Lim Mei Huey, 26 —remained in critical condition at Hospital Enche' Besar Hajjah Khalsom where they were awaiting surgery.

The crash occurred at KM69.5 on the PLUS yesterday when the trailer carrying fertiliser flipped after hitting the highway guardrail and entered the opposite lane.

A 33-year-old aerospace engineer, Muhammad Adib Adnan from Selangor, was killed when the container flung from the trailer crushed him on his motorcycle.

The crash also hit the car in which Fung and Lim were in, severely injuring them while their one-year-old son escaped unharmed.

The trailer driver claimed a sudden burst of his front tyre caused him to lose control, leading to the accident.

Police conducted a urine test on the driver, which came back negative for narcotics.

Nik Mohd Azmi said the driver is being investigated for reckless driving under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which is punishable by between two and 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both upon conviction.

The incident was the second fatal accident involving a trailer inside a week, with the other being a container toppling on a car in Bukit Tengah, Penang, and fatally crushing the occupant.