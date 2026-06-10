KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — In a moment of unexpectedly human vulnerability, a gorilla at a Japanese zoo has gone viral for appearing to suffer an existential crisis following a spat with his mate.

The footage depicts Kiyomasa, a 13-year-old male gorilla, seemingly adrift in a sea of deep contemplation following a disagreement with his mate.

Rather than returning to typical primate antics, Kiyomasa is seen perched in solitude, his posture striking a chord with viewers who described it as a classic "thinking pose", evocative of Michalangelo’s The Thinker.

Kiyomasa is no stranger to the spotlight; he is the son of the world-famous silverback Shabani, whose own imposing presence has made him a celebrity in his own right.

However, while his father is known for power, Kiyomasa has captured the internet's imagination through this rare display of perceived vulnerability and quiet reflection.