BINTULU, Oct 21 — Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident involving a 18-year-old motorcyclist at Mile 7 of Jalan Pan Borneo Bintulu-Miri early yesterday morning.

Bintulu police chief Supt Nixon Joshua Ali said the victim was riding his motorcycle home around 2.30am when he was hit by another vehicle.

“Initial investigation at the scene found that the victim was riding a motorcycle from the direction of Bintulu town towards a house at Mile 17 of Jalan Pan Borneo Bintulu-Miri,” he said.

He added that the driver of the vehicle fled the scene after the accident, leaving the victim lying on the road with severe injuries.

“The victim was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He urged anyone with information or who witnessed the incident to contact the investigating officer Insp Pung Ting Khang, Bintulu Traffic Station at 086-338575 or IPD Bintulu Operations Room at 086- 318304. — The Borneo Post