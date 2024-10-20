KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Barisan Nasional (BN) has the potential to secure more seats in the 16th General Election (GE16) if the coalition can set aside trivial and petty issues, its chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is Deputy Prime Minister, said achieving this success hinges on the coalition’s ability to bolster its spirit and resolve any internal disputes among its component parties.

“If BN puts in the effort and organises an effective election strategy, while also addressing our internal challenges, BN can still achieve a remarkable victory, even in opposition-held states, if we maintain this focus,” he said.

“By prioritising the bigger picture over petty disputes and returning to the core values of BN, we can strengthen our coalition.

“If the leaders of the component parties can also set aside their differences, I am confident that BN will secure more seats in the upcoming GE,” he said in his opening speech at MCA’s 71st annual general assembly here today. Also present were MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, MCA deputy president Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon and MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan.

However, Ahmad Zahid acknowledged that like other parties, BN faces its own challenges and stressed the importance of managing internal issues discreetly and resolving them within the party.

“... we must address our differences privately; we should never air our ‘bedroom’ problems in front of others or take them outside our walls.

“When people see us publicly grappling with these issues, they tend to amplify them. Therefore, it is crucial to handle our differences thoughtfully,” said Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid announced the appointment of Wee as the Investment Advisor for the Chinese Community in Malaysia under the Deputy Prime Minister’s office. Wee will serve as his advisor, particularly regarding investments involving the Chinese community in the country.

He said an initial investment of RM5 billion in the halal industry during his trip to China was a direct result of their collaboration.

“... this demonstrates that our partnership reflects genuine intentions without any hidden agendas. We consistently communicate openly with one another as members of the same family within the coalition,” he added. — Bernama