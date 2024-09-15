KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — The government is to continue empowering the huffaz generation to ensure that they not only succeed in Quran memorisation but also can compete and contribute in various professional fields globally.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that through the National Tahfiz Education Policy (DPTN), the government has enhanced Sijil Tahfiz Malaysia 2.0, Sijil Perakuan Hafazan Bertahap (SPHB) certification and the Hafiz Financing Scheme (SPH).

“The TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) and Tahfiz Exploration Programme have also been strengthened for the balanced development of huffaz, combining religious knowledge with worldly skills,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Ahmad Zahid also expressed his gratitude for the successful organisation of the 24K Huffaz Gathering, officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Masjid Wilayah Perseketuan yesterday.

He said the attendance of 24,000 huffaz from across the country at the event demonstrated the government’s commitment to elevating the Quran and huffaz as important human capital for the nation.

“With the theme ‘Huffaz Tonggak Modal Insan Negara’, this gathering is a manifestation of the government’s efforts to ensure the huffaz generation continues to play an important role in our society as leaders in morals, ethics and spirituality.

“May Allah SWT continue to bless this noble effort, and may the Quran continue to be the light guiding every step we take as Muslims and Malaysians,” he said.

The 24K Huffaz Gathering brought together huffaz from across the country, including tahfiz students and teachers, as well as scholars from 1,500 Quranic tahfiz madrasahs under the Gabungan Persatuan Institusi Tahfiz Al-Quran Kebangsaan (PINTA).

The gathering was reinitiated by Ahmad Zahid, who aims to place the agenda of reforming the future generation with a focus on Quranic education as a crucial foundation.

Other objectives of the gathering were to elevate the status of the Quran, strengthen bonds, educate, inspire, and empower the Quran-based generation for the benefit of society and the nation. — Bernama