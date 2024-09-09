KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has called on members to remain steadfast in the party’s struggle as it celebrates its eighth anniversary yesterday.

The Bersatu president reminded members that although the party is still young, its mission is deeply rooted in the nation’s history and future.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Muhyiddin emphasised the party’s commitment to upholding Malaysia’s identity while respecting the rights of all races.

“Our struggle to defend the rights of the Malays and Bumiputera and the position of the Islamic religion without affecting the rights of other races and religions as enshrined in the Federal Constitution is said to be a 3R’s offence,” Muhyiddin said.

He claimed that despite the party’s motives, Bersatu could face legal consequences for its actions.

“Our mouths are about to be closed, our hands and feet are about to be tied,” he added, in a possible reference to his sedition charge over his remarks about the previous Yang diPertuan Agong.

Muhyiddin also accused the unity government of becoming authoritarian, claiming that they now restrict the same freedoms they once fought for in opposition.

“They shamelessly use legal instruments and government institutions to restrict the people’s free speech, especially their political opponents,” he said.

Muhyiddin then urged Bersatu members to stand firm against what he called the government’s “perverse agenda.”

The former prime minister ended his statement by rallying members to continue their responsibility to uphold the party’s mission.

Bersatu was founded in 2016 as a nationalist party that champions the rights of Bumiputeras in Malaysia.