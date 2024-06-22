KUCHING, June 22 — The Sarawak state government has allocated RM200 million to redevelop dilapidated schools and clinics in the state, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said.

The allocation is under the Initial Funding Initiative where Sarawak will provide finance first for federal projects in the state, he added.

“Sarawak has prepared allocations of RM100 million to repair dilapidated schools and another RM100 million for dilapidated clinics, and they will be implemented within 18 months.

“Under this (initial funding) initiative, we can speed up the implementation of projects. Sarawak can provide funding first and then the Federal Government can (re)pay,” he said during a speech at the Sarawak-level Gawai Dayak Dinner at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here tonight, with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and other Sarawak state leaders in attendance.

Advertisement

Anwar had announced on March 30 that Sarawak would be the first state government to provide initial funding for federal projects in the state to speed up its implementation.

The Sarawak Cancer Centre project in Kota Samarahan would be the first project implemented under this historic partnership, he added. — Bernama