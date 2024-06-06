KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — The Penang State Education Department (JPN) has initiated engagement sessions with all stakeholders regarding objections to the Dual Language Programme (DLP) in several schools in the state.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek stated that the ministry is committed to addressing the issues to ensure the DLP is implemented effectively, adhering to the established guidelines and achieving its objectives.

She highlighted that the implementation of the DLP follows the guidelines outlined in the Ministry of Education Malaysia’s Circular Number 5 of 2024: Guidelines for the Implementation of the Dual Language Programme for 2024, dated March 19, 2024.

“Schools implementing the DLP must ensure that opportunities are available for students who wish to study Science and Mathematics in either the national language or their mother tongue,” she said in a statement today.

Fadhlina added that schools must also ensure there is at least one class per standard/form that conducts teaching and learning in the national language or mother tongue. This requirement starts with Standard 1 and Form 1 for the 2024/2025 school session.

The DLP is an initiative under the Upholding the Malay Language and Strengthening the Command of English policy, allowing schools to teach Science and Mathematics in English.

The programme aims to enhance students’ English proficiency by increasing exposure through the teaching of these subjects in English.

Yesterday, the media reported that the School Boards and Parent-Teacher Associations from 11 Sekolah Menengah Jenis Kebangsaan and Sekolah Menengah Cina in Penang requested the Ministry of Education to honour parents’ preferences and retain the original intent of the DLP for Science and Mathematics.

In response to the same issue, DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng called on the ministry to reinstate the DLP for the teaching of Mathematics and Science without any conditions.

He stated that this aligns with the wishes of many parents, including Malays, who prefer these subjects to be taught in English.

“This is not about opposing Malay as the medium of instruction. The issue is about the DLP in English, which was previously implemented unconditionally. As I have mentioned repeatedly, a significant number of Malay parents themselves prefer the use of English for these subjects.

“Therefore, I hope no one takes advantage of this situation. Look at this issue from an educational perspective. I hope the DLP can be conducted without interference or conditions,” he said at a press conference at the DAP headquarters today. — Bernama