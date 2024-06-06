PUTRAJAYA, June 6 — A total of 25, of the 672 rivers nationwide monitored by the Department of Environment (DOE), are classified as polluted, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said that polluted rivers were detected in six states, namely Kedah, Penang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor and Sarawak.

Fadillah, who is also the minister of energy transition and water transformation, said among the polluted rivers are Sungai Bakar Arang in Kedah, Sungai Jawi (Penang), Sungai Buloh (Selangor), Sungai Kerayong (Kuala Lumpur) and Sungai Adong in Sarawak.

He said the polluted rivers are classified as Water Quality Index (WQI) of Class III and Class IV, due to various sources of organic pollutants, including wastewater from industrial, domestic and commercial activities.

“I have chaired the first meeting of the committee on deterioration of river water quality, and today’s meeting saw four presentation papers.

“The DOE has presented the status of rivers in Malaysia which are classified as clean, medium and polluted,” he said at a press conference after chairing the meeting, here today.

“The department monitors 672 rivers nationwide, with 486 rivers, or 72 per cent, in the clean category; 161 rivers (24 per cent) in the medium category; and 25 rivers (four per cent) in the polluted category.

Fadillah said the meeting also agreed that a special committee to address the deterioration of river water quality be established at the state level.

“All state representatives attending this meeting will bring this matter to their respective states, to obtain guidance and approval at the state government level,” he said.

He said the meeting had also agreed to hold a workshop to detail matters related to river management, legislation, regulations, policies and implementation.

“We also agree, within one month from today, to hold a workshop, which will involve the jurisdiction of the state, federal and local authorities.

He said the committee also emphasised the use of an integrated river basin management (IRBM) action plan, as a management method to help improve river water quality.

To ensure success, the cooperation of various parties, including the state and federal governments, the private sector and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), is crucial, he said.

He added that the meeting was also informed about the development of the Artificial Intelligence River Rating and Ranking System (AiR3S), which can be used in the country’s river basins by all stakeholders, in monitoring to improve river water quality. — Bernama