KUANTAN, May 26 — Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) aircraft will be conducting tactical low flying training from tomorrow till June 2.

The RMAF said in a statement today that the training is aimed, among other things, to display its personnel and assets’ readiness in conjunction with the RMAF’s 66th anniversary at the Kuantan Air Base this Saturday.

“This training is to evaluate the effectiveness of operational assignments involving aircraft of various categories, such as fighters, transports and helicopters.

“RMAF aircraft will conduct tactical low flights in certain areas, especially the airspace of the Kuantan Air Base and around Pahang throughout the training,” RMAF said.

The RMAF also advised the public to not panic or be concerned if they see any low-flying military aircraft throughout the exercise period. — Bernama

