TAWAU, May 26 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is encouraging residents across the nation to adopt and make use of the Volunteer Smartphone Patrol (VSP) application, now upgraded to version 2.0, to combat crime.

Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) director Datuk Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad said PDRM is committed to expanding the use of VSP as the application is underutilised.

“This application has been available for quite some time now. It allows users to submit complaints and information, enriched with multimedia features like photos, videos and GPS coordinates pinpointing the incident location.

“Additionally, we’ve implemented a panic button feature, ensuring swift response from on-duty police officers in the field,” he told reporters after launching a crime prevention carnival and the Fajar police beat base here today.

Wan Hassan estimated that police, whether through its patrol cars (MPV), or motorcycle patrol units (URB), will take action within 12 minutes after receiving a report or complaint from VSP.

“PDRM has over 3,000 MPVs and 1,800 URBs moving at all times to address crime nationwide, so through the VSP platform, we hope that the community can work together with PDRM to combat crime,” he said.

He said PDRM also welcomed cooperation from government agencies, the private sector and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to implement joint crime prevention programmes. — Bernama