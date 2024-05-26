KANGAR, May 26 — Perlis Tourism, Culture, Arts, and Heritage Development Committee chairman Wan Badariah Wan Saad has regained consciousness and is in stable condition in the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF) where she was admitted on May 14 for treatment of heart and lung complications.

Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli said the Mata Ayer assemblyman from PAS is still experiencing extreme fatigue.

“She is conscious but extremely tired. Her lungs are still infected,” he told Bernama today.

Mohd Shukri said that currently, Wan Badariah’s portfolio is being handled by two state executive councillors, namely Youth and Sports Development Committee chairman Wan Zikri Afthar Ishak, and Health Committee chairman Megat Hashirat Hassan.

On May 15, Bernama reported that Wan Badariah, 47, was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and intubated on the afternoon of May 14. — Bernama

