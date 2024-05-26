SIBU, May 26 — The Bukit Assek Redevelopment Project, expected to commence in 2026, will include areas under the Bawang Assan state constituency, Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian said.

He said the constituency should actively engage in the swift urban development unfolding in Sibu as a result of the project’s implementation.

Dr Sim said the appointed consultants have begun surveying works in Sibu, involving an area of 18,000 hectares.

“I will also discuss with Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi (Sarawak Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications) to see how we can develop Bawang Assan,” he said at the 65th anniversary of the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and pre-Gawai celebrations organised by the Bawang Assan SUPP branch here today.

Dr Sim said Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg has consistently supported efforts to develop Bawang Assan. — Bernama

