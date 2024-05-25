SHENZHEN, May 25 ― Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has reminded Malaysian students in China to use the opportunities available to gain as much knowledge and experience as possible so that it can be put to good use on their return to their country.

The deputy prime minister said as minor ambassadors of the country, the students also need to maintain the nation's image by fostering good relationships among Malaysians and with the local community.

“Let us all work together to achieve success in any field and bring honour to Malaysia,” he said at a dinner here last night with the Malaysian community in conjunction with his official visit to China from May 22 to June 1.

Also present were his wife Datin Seri Hamidah Khamis, Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Muhamad Alamin, Malaysian Consul-General in Guangzhou Suraya Pauzi and Majlis Amanah Rakyat chairman Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

This is Ahmad Zahid's first official visit to China since being appointed as deputy prime minister in December 2022. He is making the visit at the invitation of China's Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang.

Malaysia and China established diplomatic relations on May 31, 1974, and this is the highest level of visits involving top leaders in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of China-Malaysia ties. ― Bernama

