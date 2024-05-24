JOHOR BARU, May 24 — The variety of traditional foods available in Malaysia can unite the country’s multi-ethnic society, says National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

He said this aspect should be promoted not only at the national level but also internationally.

“In Malaysia we can see people of different races sitting and eating together. There are no differences or boundaries between us.

“Therefore, the ministry wants to promote this matter as a way of fostering unity for all of us,” he told reporters after attending the National Security, Unity and Harmony Sustainability Discourse in conjunction with the 2024 National Unity Week (SMP) celebration at the Angsana Johor Baru Mall here today.

Advertisement

He said among the traditional foods that can be promoted is the “kacang pool” dish which is popular among the Malay community in Johor.

“To celebrate this dish, today we set a new Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) record for the largest number of participants eating kacang pool together, with 2,400 people from various backgrounds.

“Last year, we promoted Sarawak laksa in conjunction with the national-level SMP in Kuching, Sarawak. So this year, we are highlighting the local menu here,” he said.

Advertisement

Aaron said the government always strived to raise the identity of Malaysian food as a symbol of national heritage, which was among the initiatives of the Ministry of National Unity (KPN).

Commenting on the national-level SMP 2024, which began yesterday and runs until this Sunday, he said the ministry was confident of achieving the target of 200,000 visitors.

The second annual SMP organised by KPN aims to strengthen unity among the people and will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at 8pm tomorrow.

Various activities are held starting from 10am to 10pm including the Kami house exhibition (22 ethnic houses); Orang Asli villages of the Seletar, Mahmeri and Semai ethnic groups; the Longhouse village of the Iban; exhibitions by government departments and agencies and the private sector, as well as Rahmah sales. — Bernama