MECCA, May 24 — A total of 56 Malaysian prospective pilgrims from KT43, initially scheduled to depart for Madinah on a Saudi Airlines flight at 6.3 am yesterday, had their flight rescheduled to 5.35pm (Malaysian time) today.

Head of Malaysian Haj Delegation for 1445H/2024, Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman, said the group departed from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on a commercial Saudi Airlines flight accompanied by two Haj officers.

“The plane carrying the 58 individuals is expected to arrive at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah at 9.25pm and they will transit for two hours before boarding a specially arranged Saudi Airlines flight.

“They are expected to arrive in Madinah at 12.35am (Saudi time) on May 25,” he told media personnel at the TH headquarters here today.

Syed Saleh added that upon arrival, the group will be placed at their original hotel in Madinah and will independently manage their stay for 6 days and 5 nights. They will then travel to Mecca with their group.

The original flight for the pilgrims experienced a malfunction, necessitating a replacement aircraft to be flown to KLIA. However, the replacement aircraft could only accommodate 298 of the 353 pilgrims in the KT43 group. This replacement flight departed from KLIA at 10.36am on the same day, heading to Madinah.

As a result, TH and Saudi Airlines decided to temporarily accommodate the remaining pilgrims at the Movenpick Hotel in Sepang.

“We received a report late last night confirming that all pilgrims are in good shape and well taken care of by TH. No complaints were expressed,” he said. — Bernama