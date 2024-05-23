KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — The Malaysian government has proposed a special terminal in the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to handle Muslim travellers for Haj and umrah pilgrimages to Saudi Arabia.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said this proposal was raised with the Saudi Arabian government when he attended the Future Aviation Forum hosted by the latter.

“We will follow up on this and we hope this will be realised soon,” he said on his social media accounts.

Loke said with this terminal, Malaysian pilgrims will be able to obtain their immigration clearance before taking their flights to Jeddah or other destinations in Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

“Besides for Haj, we also hope that the Saudi immigration clearance can be expanded to year-long umrah,” he added.

The Seremban MP also said that both governments discussed increasing the frequency of flights between the two destinations during the Haj season.

Last month, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said Malaysian Haj pilgrims this year were the first in the world to be issued visas from the Saudi Arabian Haj and Umrah Ministry.

Advertisement

The minister said the success was due to early preparation by Tabung Haji (TH) in various aspects, including system management and commitment of its workforce.

Earlier this month, TH group managing director and chief executive officer Syed Hamadah Syed Othman said a total of 100 chartered flights for Haj, operated by AMAL by Malaysia Airlines Bhd and Saudia Airlines, are arranged to transport 31,600 pilgrims to the Holy Land this year.

The first group of 282 Malaysian pilgrims departed on May 9, while the last flight is scheduled for June 9, 2024.

This year, the Day of Arafah or Wukuf Day is expected to be on Saturday, June 15.